(WHO) – Netflix is bringing back its 2021 smash hit “Squid Game” in more ways than one. Earlier this week the series was picked up for a second season. Now, the streaming service is launching a reality competition based on the Korean thriller.

“Squid Game: The Challenge” will pit 456 competitors against one another in a series of challenges. Each eliminated player adds $100,000 to the prize pool with a total payout of $4.56 million dollars to the last person standing.

Netflix is currently casting for the 10-episode series. According to the streaming platform, the show will have both the largest cast and total payout in reality TV show history.

“Squid Game” was a runaway hit for Netflix after its release in the fall of 2021. The series followed 456 contestants as they competed in a series of challenges with fatal consequences, leaving one contestant standing.

For “Squid Game: The Challenge,” the stakes will still be high, but “the worst fate is going home empty-handed,” Netflix explained in a press release.