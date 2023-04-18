THOUSAND OAKS, Cali. (KTLA) – One teenager is dead and three others have been injured after they were struck by a car believed to be fleeing the scene of a stabbing in California, according to authorities.

Shortly before 3 p.m. PT Tuesday, Simi Valley police said they were called to an area Walmart for reports of a customer stabbing an employee.

“The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, but witnesses provided information about the suspect’s vehicle,” a news release from Simi Valley police stated. The Walmart employee was taken to a trauma center with at least one stab wound.

While Simi Valley police were investigating the stabbing, Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of an “injury collision” at around 3:40 p.m. in Thousand Oaks involving “the same suspect vehicle involved in the Walmart stabbing.”

Details are limited but officials with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told Nexstar’s KTLA that the vehicle appeared to have plowed into a group of children.

A 15-year-old boy died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to authorities, while a 16-year-old girl, 15-year-old boy, and 14-year-old girl were hospitalized in various conditions.

Aerial footage from Nexstar’s KTLA showed first responders on the scene where the overturned vehicle was still in the roadway.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was also taken to the hospital, according to officials.

Simi Valley police say they have not determined a motive for the Walmart attack, noting that the investigation remains ongoing.