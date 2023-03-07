CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — Indiana State Police troopers have arrested a man wanted for a Mississippi double murder after he was pulled over for speeding in Wayne County.

ISP said in a release that a trooper stopped a semi around 10:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 70 near the Cambridge City exit for a speeding infraction.

The driver of the semi, ISP said, was identified as 32-year-old Jeffery Lee Walker Jr. of Cleveland, Mississippi.

During the traffic stop, ISP said the trooper learned that Walker Jr. had an active arrest warrant for murder out of his home state.

The Southaven Police Department in Mississippi told ISP that the warrant stemmed from an alleged incident in 2020 where two people were killed and a third injured in a shooting at a Halloween party.

Walker Jr., ISP said, was arrested and taken to the Wayne County Jail. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Mississippi, according to the ISP.

“Any further inquiries into the incident that happened in Mississippi should be directed to the DeSoto County District Attorney’s Office at 1-662-469-8014,” ISP said in the release.