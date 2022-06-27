(The Hill) — Rep. Mayra Flores (R-Texas), who recently flipped Texas’s 34th Congressional District red, says that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) pushed her daughter during the new congresswoman’s swearing-in ceremony last week.

“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” Flores tweeted, sharing a video of the moment.

“She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a queen,” Flores wrote. “No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op. PERIOD!!”

The Hill has reached out to Pelosi’s office for comment.

Flores was elected to the seat in a special election earlier this month after Rep. Filemon Vela (D-Texas) resigned from Congress in March, eroding Democrats’ already razor-thin majority. Flores is the country’s first Mexican-born woman to be sworn into Congress.

The district won by Flores had traditionally been a Democratic stronghold, but Flores flipped the seat after garnering 51 percent of the vote, while her Democratic challenger received 43.3 percent, according to The New York Times.

She will attempt to retain the seat in the November midterms against Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-Texas).

Gonzales, who currently represents the state’s 15th Congressional District, said after redistricting that he would run in the 34th Congressional District.