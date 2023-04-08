(WJW) – A Michigan man was arrested for impersonating a police officer after attempting to pull over an actual off-duty cop during a fake traffic stop.

Christian Mansoor, 18, of Macomb Township, was driving a silver BMW with flashing red and blue lights on Monday through the city of Rochester Hills, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. He then tried to pull over another car being driven by an off-duty police officer with the Waterford Township Police Department.

Mansoor “positioned his vehicle behind hers in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop,” according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Mansoor passed the off-duty officer, but she followed and confronted him, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. When asked for ID, he said he worked for the Detroit Police Department. He then claimed he needed to retrieve his identification from the car, but instead drove off to a trailer park.

When deputies arrived at the trailer park, they found the suspect switching the license plate on his car with that of another car he owned.

“He was arrested after a short foot chase,” the sheriff’s office said.

Mansoor was arraigned Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of impersonating a public officer. He has since been released on a $5,000 personal bond.