SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – A murder suspect is back in Pennsylvania Friday morning after a years long search ended when government agencies arrested the suspect in North Dakota, according to officials.

Murderer Eddie Robinson Jr. named Seon Dontae Devon Perry, 32, as a co-conspirator in the burglary and murder of Khalil “Champ” Hopson and his pitbull in May of 2019.

Khalil Hopson and his dog, Blue

Officials picked Perry up in North Dakota on drug trafficking charges. Marshals transported him to Mercer County Jail Friday morning. He was officially booked into the jail at 9:36 a.m.

Alexis Holmes, a conspirator in the burglary of Hopson, also named Perry as a conspirator and picked him out of a lineup. Both Holmes and Robinson face multiple years in prison for the burglary and murder respectively.

“We’ve been looking for him for a while,” said Mercer County DA Pete Acker.

Acker said Perry was using multiple aliases and lived at multiple addresses to avoid his warrants. Officials have been searching for Perry since charges were filed on June 10, 2021.

Perry is charged with criminal homicide, two counts of robbery, two counts of burglary, and two counts of cruelty to animals, according to DA Acker.

Perry was in court before he was booked into jail, but Mercer County courts have not released the results of the preliminary hearing yet.