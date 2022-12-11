(NewsNation) — It has been almost a month since four University of Idaho students were tragically killed and police have yet to say if they are any closer to catching a suspect.

The lack of information has some living in fear since a brutal killer is on the loose and could possibly still be on the Idaho campus.

The rental home once filled with friendship and the joys of college life has been tragically quiet for weeks. Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Maddie Mogan and Kaylee Goncalves were stabbed to death sometime during the morning of Nov. 13.

A 24/7 security guard is stationed on the property to preserve the quadruple murder scene.

Neighbors no longer want to comment on the case and locals wonder why a full month hasn’t yielded more answers.

“It doesn’t seem too hard in a college town, there’s Wi-Fi everywhere, you can track phones so easily,” said Moscow resident Corey Ihler. “My phone connects to everything I walk by.”

Moscow police officials tell NewsNation that a new update on the investigation will be released on Monday.

One former FBI special agent believes the suspect is someone familiar with the property.

“I actually think that it’s highly possible that he has integrated himself back into the community,” said former FBI special agent Tracy Walder. “I am going to say ‘he’ because my gut tells me that it is a male, what this person tells me is that yes, he is very much a cold-hearted killer.”

Police have yet to publicly name any suspects or persons of interest. But no offer of a reward has some speculating that there is one.

“Why would you give a reward if you already have a person of interest?” Ihler asked.

Speculation is rampant since police have been tight-lipped, other than a specific plea for information about a white Hyundai Elantra.

Online sleuths continue to raise questions about a student who interacted with two of the victims at a food truck and the roommates who slept through the killings.

Online threats have police considering criminal charges against those crossing the line.

“We’re the official source of information. We want people to pay attention to what we’re putting out there because that is accurate information,” said Moscow Police Chief James Fry on Friday. “Anything that comes from other sources is either rumor or speculation and we want to put an end to that as soon as possible.”