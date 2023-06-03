CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents of one Florida neighborhood were asked to the avoid the area on Saturday while deputies disabled a homemade explosive device.

In a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies urged residents to stay away from the area of northeast 10th Street in Crystal River, Florida. The sheriff’s office sent out an alert saying deputies blocked off the road at around 12:45 p.m.

Deputies responded to a call about a suspicious device. A photo provided by the sheriff’s office showed what appeared to be a box with its lid open, sitting near a mailbox at the end of a driveway.

The suspicious item was confirmed to be a homemade explosive device. The bomb team sent out a robot to disable the device so it can be hauled off and destroyed.

“At this time there, is no further threat to public safety and the roadway has been reopened,” the sheriff’s office wrote in an update, posted at 2 p.m. “CCSO will be conducting further investigations.”