(NEXSTAR) – There’s a first time for everything. But if you’re Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, sometimes there are several “first times” for the same thing.

Last weekend, Johnson shared a video to his social media accounts which purportedly documented his “first ever @innout burger experience.”

“Rolled up in my pick up and tried to be cool af with my order,” Johnson captioned the posts, which he shared just before Christmas. “But I didn’t know the lingo, didn’t know who to pay, where to pay, didn’t know s—,” he wrote.

The video, at just over two minutes long, appeared to show Johnson visiting two different locations for two separate “cheat day” meals. He was also recognized at both drive-thrus, and stopped to take pictures with staff.

Many viewers lauded Johnsons for being so gracious and approachable during his visits, while others suggested he try some of their favorite In-N-Out menu items on his next cheat day.

Some, however, seemed quite skeptical that Johnson had never visited In-N-Out before — especially because they had seen him do it.

“This is a lie,” one Twitter user claimed. “Back in 2020 you did a video of you saying this is the first time I’ve ever had In-N-Out burgers.”

Indeed, Johnson has at least made other visits to In-N-Out over the years, though not necessarily in 2020, like the Twitter user claimed. As first reported by TMZ, and later confirmed by his own Instagram activity, Johnson has eaten at, or at least been to, In-N-Out burger on two other occasions.

In 2017, Johnson posted a photo of himself at the drive-thru window of an In-N-Out, claiming he’d “never been” before. But it’s possible he didn’t actually eat anything, as he said he was merely picking up food for his family.

Then, in 2022, Johnson shared a video of that day’s “cheat meal” — two In-N-Out Double-Doubles, two orders of fries, and an icy glass of tequila — claiming it was the “very first time” he’s ever tried the chain’s food. (In the video, he acknowledged that he’s been to In-N-Out drive-thru before, but only to pick up food for other people.)

All three times he’s posted about In-N-Out, Johnson also indicated that he intended to go back.

“Thank you In and Out for being awesome and I’ll see ya down the road,” he wrote in his latest video post.

Some of his fans, meanwhile, were left confused as to why Johnson might misrepresent his fast-food past.

“What a strange lie to tell,” one Instagram user remarked. “Especially when his previous visit to In N Out was immortalized on social media. Like what was his goal here?”

Johnson has not yet issued any comment on his previous social media posts, nor whether he intends to clear the air before his first-ever visit to In-N-Out sometime in 2026.