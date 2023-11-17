CHICAGO (WGN) — Elvis has officially left the building!

Anti-Cruelty Society, a Chicago animal shelter and welfare organization, announced the happy news Friday, saying, in part: “His adopters had been waiting for the right time to welcome a dog into their family and once they saw Elvis on the news, they couldn’t deny that it was fate!”

Elvis’ sweet face was spread all over the internet after he was the only dog who was not adopted at the shelter’s “Fall in Love” adoption event over the weekend.

According to the animal shelter’s post, Elvis was adopted by a couple who “is head over heels in love with their new family member.”

Elvis with his new family (The Anti-Cruelty Society)

Elvis with his new family (The Anti-Cruelty Society)

Elvis with his new family (The Anti-Cruelty Society)

“When no one else wanted him, we found him. We’re all a bunch of misfits.”

Ironically, one of his new owners had formerly worked as an Elvis impersonator, and plans to keep the dog’s iconic name.