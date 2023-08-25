*Attached video: Mentor storm damage

CLEVELAND (WJW) – An EF1 tornado has been confirmed in Cleveland by the National Weather Service.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado happened between 11:59 p.m. Thursday and 12:02 a.m. Friday.

Peak tornado winds hit 110 miles per hour. The tornado was measured to be 0.79 miles in length and 150 yards in width.

According to the NWS, the tornado began near East 71st Street and Chester Avenue. It ended near East 89th Street and Euclid Avenue.

Some homes, trees, light poles and the Calvary Church received extensive damage, according to the NWS.