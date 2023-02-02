FRISCO, Texas (WTAJ) — Dr Pepper is mixing things up this February, adding a new flavor to the beverage brand’s collection.

Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream will be hitting store shelves nationwide later this month, becoming the only strawberry and cream-flavored “dark soda” on the market, according to the brand.

“Our expert team of flavor scientists are constantly innovating to bring to life new varieties that will surprise and delight treat seekers and our existing dedicated fans,” said John Alvarado, the senior vice president of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing, in a press release.

Consumers can find the new drink, which is said to mix the original 23 flavors of Dr. Pepper with strawberry flavoring and a “creamy finish,” in both regular and zero-sugar options. The regular variety will be available in 12-ounce 12 packs and 20-ounce bottles, while zero-sugar will be available in 12-ounce 12 packs.

In its press release, the brand noted that its newest flavor is not intended as a limited-time offering, but a permanent addition to the Dr. Pepper catalog, which features 12 other varieties.

Dr Pepper had previously released sodas with similar flavors, though not together: The brand currently offers its Dr Pepper & Cream Soda variety as a permanent offering, and had previously experimented with a limited-time Dark Berry flavor, which was promoted in partnership with Barry Manilow.