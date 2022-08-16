(KTLA) – Disneyland announced Tuesday Magic Key annual pass renewals will begin on Thursday and revealed a new top-tier pass for guests.

Disneyland launched the Magic Key program back in August 2021 after retiring the popular annual passports amid a yearlong shutdown of both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In November 2021, Disneyland stopped selling its Dream Key and Believe Key “in order to deliver a great guest experience for all guests,” a resort official said at the time.

The Magic Key passes give guests access to the parks on select dates, depending on which of the four levels they purchased, through a new reservation-based system that Disney introduced when both theme parks reopened back in April.

Disneyland said they are currently “prioritizing renewals” and new purchases will not be offered at this time. The top-tier Dream Key will no longer be offered for renewals.

On Tuesday, Disneyland revealed four passes that will be available for renewal starting Aug. 18: Inspire ($1,599), Believe ($1,099), Enchant ($699), and Imagine ($449 for Southern California Residents).

All four passes include free or discounted parking at the theme parks and a discount on Genie+, the new skip-the-line offering that replaced FastPass and MaxPass. The Inspire and Believe passes will also include PhotoPass digital downloads.

Existing Magic Key passholders can renew by visiting Disneyland.com/Magic-Key on Thursday, Aug. 18. Disneyland said renewals will begin “no earlier than 9 a.m.” on Thursday.

The parks along with the Downtown Disney District, meanwhile, will soon undertake holiday celebrations and transform into “the Merriest Place on Earth” beginning on Nov. 11 and ending on Jan. 8, 2023.

Christmas parade at Disneyland (Disney Parks Blog)

Inside Disney California Adventure, park guests will be greeted by holiday décor including a 50-foot-tall Christmas tree on Buena Vista Street. The “World of Color – Season of Light” show and the Disney Festival of Holidays will also greet guests, celebrating a “diverse season of celebrations” including Christmas, Diwali, Kwanza, Hanukkah and more.

“Mickey’s Happy Holidays” and the “Disney ¡Viva Navidad!” street party will also return this year and feature a wide cast of characters from Disney and Pixar. Of course, everyone’s favorite North Pole resident, Santa Claus, is slated to take up occupancy at his home in the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail.

Disneyland Christmas tree (Disney Parks Blog)

Over at Disneyland, the iconic 60-foot-tall tree will be up on Main Street, U.S.A., and a winter theme will take over Sleeping Beauty’s Castle.

Characters from “Frozen” will appear in “A Christmas Fantasy,” a daytime parade held on Main Street throughout the season, while the “Believe… in Holiday Magic” fireworks show will feature “snowfall” and projections on the buildings along Main Street at night.

“It’s a Small World Holiday” and “Haunted Mansion Holiday” will also return on Nov. 11.

Not planning to head into the parks? No problem. The Downtown Disney District will offer decor, photo ops, and musical entertainment in addition to themed food and drinks at restaurants.