NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WXIN) – Crate and Barrel is recalling one of its cribs after reports of mattress support pins not fitting correctly or falling out.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Thornhill Dark Brown and Natural Baby Cribs. The cribs were sold online at www.crateandbarrell.com from September 2021 through October 2022.

The recalled cribs have a dark brown wash finish and gold-capped feet. The crib’s model number is 304-903 and is located on the mattress support board.

Recalled Crate and Barrel Thornhill Dark Brown and Natural Baby Crib (Photo//CPSC)

So far, the company is aware of six reports of mattress support pins not fitting correctly or falling out of the crib. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with the recalled crib should stop using it and contact Crate and Barrel for a full refund or a free replacement. Anyone with questions can also contact Crate and Barrel at 800-967-6696 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Saturday and Sunday, or text Crate and Barrel at 312-779-1979.