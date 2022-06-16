LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash involving a semi-truck took out a massive highway sign in Liberty.

It happened on Interstate 80 eastbound, right underneath the Liberty Street bridge.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, I-80 eastbound just west of SR 193/Belmont Ave. is closed as well as the ramp from SR 11 southbound to I-80 eastbound.

An image from an Ohio Department of Transportation camera shows a trailer that went over the bridge, taking down the signs.

Investigators are on the scene.

WKBN is heading to the scene to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.