A large storm system spouting heavy winds and possible tornados in Texas, Louisiana and Kentucky damaged homes and buildings, downed trees, left thousands without power and was blamed for the deaths of three people Friday as it marched eastward, threatening heavy snow in the Midwest and Northeast.

The Tennessee and Ohio valleys hunkered down Friday in anticipation of high winds and additional tornadoes as New Englanders prepared for snow and coastal flooding, officials said.

Three deaths have already been attributed to the weather. In Alabama, a 70-year-old man sitting in his truck was killed when a tree fell onto his vehicle, and a woman died inside her SUV in west central Mississippi after a rotted tree branch struck her vehicle. In Arkansas, a man drowned after he drove into high flood waters.

Parts of New Hampshire and Maine could see as much as 18 inches (45 centimeters) of snow and winds gusts as high as 40 mph (64 kph), officials said.

In southern New England, an upcoming mix of snow, sleet and rain prompted the National Weather Service to issue a winter storm warning from 10 p.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Saturday. Minor coastal flooding is also expected.

The storms slammed California earlier in the week with as much as 10 feet (3 meters) of snow, with some residents in mountains east of Los Angeles looking at being stuck in their homes for at least another week.

The Louisiana State University-Shreveport campus shut down overnight after buildings were damaged and trees toppled. A spokesperson said the campus reopened Friday.

In Kentucky, two reported tornadoes touched down in the western part of the state as severe storms moved through on Friday, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. High winds reached 70 mph (113 kph), damaging some homes, and about 80,000 customers lost power.

The weather service surveyed damage Friday near Pickton, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) east of Dallas, where a confirmed tornado struck, according to meteorologist Daniel Huckaby.

Winds of nearly 80 mph (130 kph) were recorded near the Fort Worth suburb of Blue Mound. The roof of an apartment building in the suburb of Hurst was blown away, resident Michael Roberts told KDFW-TV.

“The whole building started shaking. … The whole ceiling is gone,” Roberts said. “It got really crazy.”

The Dallas suburb of Richardson asked residents to stop using water after the storm knocked out power to pumping stations. The city said in a statement early Friday that electricity and water service had been restored.

North of Dallas, winds brought down trees, ripped the roof off a grocery store in Little Elm and overturned four 18-wheelers along U.S. Highway 75. Minor injuries were reported, police said.

More than 184,000 Tennessee customers and more than 94,000 in Alabama were without electricity Friday, according to PowerOutage.us.

Heavy rain was reported in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas, causing flooding in both states.

The Alley Spring Campground in southern Missouri flooded with nearly nine feet (3 meters) of water Friday, the National Weather Service said. Parts of southeastern Missouri were under a flash flood warning after heavy rain swelled streams and flooded low-lying highways with runoff, according to the Missouri State Department of Transportation.

Police in Hardy, Arkansas, about 115 miles (185 kilometers) north of Little Rock, asked residents along the Spring River to leave their homes because of flooding, while hail and strong winds were reported in Oklahoma.

___

Contributing to this report were Associated Press writers Margery Beck in Omaha, Nebraska; Corey Williams in Detroit; Mark Pratt in Boston; Chevel Johnson in New Orleans; Trisha Ahmed in St. Paul, Minnesota; Emily Wagster Pettus in Jackson, Mississippi; and Dylan Lovan in Louisville, Kentucky.