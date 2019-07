COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The National Veterans Memorial and Museum will be hosting its inaugural Community Celebration of Honor.

The event is designed to give people a chance to meet others that care about honoring veterans and be a part of the community’s holiday celebration.

According to the National Vets Museum website, there will be music, food, face painting, games and more for people of all ages.

All proceeds will go to the museum.

To purchase tickets go to Nationalvmm.org/events