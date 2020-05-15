Nail salons reopen

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After a couple of months stuck in the house, Friday was a perfect day to be pampered at nail salons, which reopened to give manicures, pedicures and an overall relaxing experience to wash away the stress of the past few months.

Places like Blush Nail Lounge in Clintonville had people ready to get pampered.

“Honestly, I loved it because I missed my girls,” said Dana Beckett, a customer at Blush Nail Lounge.

One family was even celebrating a late Mother’s Day.

“We finally get to do something just the three of us,” said Alexis Gill.

After calling nine different shops, Blush Nail Lounge made it happen for them and even brought them in early to give the three women a day to remember.

“They went above an beyond,” said Dalynn Gill. “This was a pleasure. We had a good time. It was relaxing. What made it comfortable were all of the precautions the owner took to ensure safety, and they did it all one week of Governor DeWine’s announcement.

“We worked almost every single day to get everything set up,” said Kylie Ngo, owner of The Blush Nail Lounge. “We have all of these barriers up between clients and technicians and also to just get supplies ready especially hand sanitizer because it’s such a shortage right now.”

They clean the chairs and stations after each appointment, and they say it is worth it if it means leaving their customers smiling.

“It feels great to be with our work family and see all of our clients,” said nail technician Victoria Kong.

A feeling those clients, old and young, said they felt as they left.

“We have never been to this company before but they were awesome,” said Dalynn.

The Blush Nail Lounge is opening at 8 a.m. to help serve their most vulnerable customer.