Murder in England brings women’s safety back to light in central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The murder of Sarah Everard in London, England, has sparked an international conversation on women and their safety, with women using the hashtag #TextMeWhenYouGetHome to share their personal stories.

Many have pointed out that Everard did everything “right” to stay safe.

“We really do focus on these issues quite a bit when women who are not high risk are attacked, but the thing is women are always at risk,” said Lalitha Pamidigantam, policy analyst for YWCA Columbus. “So there is no such thing as high risk or not high risk.”

Pamidantam said violence against women has not slowed down during the pandemic.

“Some people might expect that it would stop because people aren’t going out as much, but the issue isn’t that women are unsafe on the streets, it’s that women are unsafe everywhere,” she said.

Pamidantam is urging everyone to start with their own inner circle to enact the changes in society people would like to see.

“Everybody deserves community, but everybody also needs some scrutiny sometimes and that has to come from the people that love you,” she said.

Women are often the victims of crimes of opportunities. Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua said it’s important to not let your guard down and stay alert, even if you are not in a bad neighborhood.

“I know it sounds kind of clichè or too obvious, but it really is important to be aware of your surroundings,” he said.

Fuqua also recommends calling someone on speaker phone if you are walking alone, but warns not to become distracted by your phone because that could actually make you a target.

He also says one of the best things someone can do is use their own voice to deter an attack. Yelling and screaming can help gain attention and scare an attacker away.