MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals’ top 4 most-wanted fugitives in central Ohio, June 22, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – United States Marshals Service has announced a new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio.

The charges for these four fugitives include burglary and drug charges. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Thomasina Howard

Tomasina Howard is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for violating her supervised release. Howard is a black female, 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing 195 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Justin Patterson

Justin Patterson is wanted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for burglary. Patterson is a white male, 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Donald Jackson

Donald Jackson is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for distribution of heroin/fentanyl. Jackson is a black male, 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Jeffrey Akers

Jeffrey Akers is wanted by Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for drug possession. Akers is a white male, 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.