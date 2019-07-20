MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals’ top 4 most-wanted fugitives in central Ohio 7-20-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include, kidnapping, possession of cocaine and much more. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Alexander Turton

Alexander Turton is wanted for kidnapping by the Columbus Division of police. He is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. Turton is 6 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 255 pounds.

Ciera Ridgeway

Ciera Ridgeway is wanted for possession of cocaine by the Delaware County sheriff’s office. She is a white female with brown hair, brown eyes 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds.

Amanda Peterson

Amanda Peterson is wanted for possession of drugs by the Delaware county sheriffs office. She is a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. Peterson is also 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 188 pounds.

Damar Kerley

Damar Kerley is wanted for violations of his pre-trial release by the U.S. Marshals Service. He is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. Kerley is also 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds.