MUGSHOTS: The U.S. Marshals’ top 4 most-wanted fugitives in central Ohio 8-17-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include possession of drugs, improper handling of a firearm, and trafficking drugs. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Heather Long

Heather long is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for possession of drugs and improper handling of a firearm. She is a white female with red hair and green eyes. Long is also 5 feet tall, and weighs 160 pounds.

Joseph Austin

Joseph Austin is wanted for aggravated robbery and violating his parole by the Adult Parole Authority. He is a black male with gray hair and brown eyes. Austin is also 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Christina Chapman

Christina Chapman is wanted for possession of drugs by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. She is a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. Chapman is also 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 136 pounds.

Anthony Whiteside

Anthony Whiteside is wanted for trafficking drugs by the Westerville Police Department. He is a black male with brown eyes and black hair. Whiteside is also 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.