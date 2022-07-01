Red, White & Boom! will be hot and sticky, leading to a few late afternoon and evening storms. With very muggy air, individual storms will be capable of gusty winds and heavy rain. A second round of showers and storms will drift through the region ahead of a sagging cold front overnight.

The front will settle near the Ohio River Saturday afternoon, bringing an end to scattered showers and storms, except over the southern tier of the state.

The front will stall over northern Kentucky Sunday, where the focus of showers will be, although spotty showers and isolated storms will develop as far nnorth as southern Ohio Sunday. Farther north, the weather will be slightly cooler and less humid in northern and central parts of the state.

Heat and humidity will begin to build back Monday, with an isolated storm in the northwest on the Fourth of July, as temperatures climb back toward 90 degrees.

The weather will be unsettled much of next week, with weak disturbances triggering scattered showers and storms. High will average in the upper 80s as cloud cover becomes more prominent.

Forecast

Friday: Partly sunny, hot, humid, pop-up storms. High 92

Red, White & Boom!: Mostly cloudy, muggy, isolated showers. Low 80s

Tonight: Showers and storms likely later. Low 70

Saturday: Early showers, some clearing. High 87

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers south. High 85 (69)

Fourth of July: Partly cloudy, warm. High 91 (67)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, humid, few showers/storms. High 89 (71)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, few showers/storms High 87 (69)

Thursday: Mix clouds and sun, stray storm. High 87 (70)