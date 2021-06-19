Muggy Father’s Day weekend with spotty storms, but some welcome sunshine in Columbus, central Ohio

HAPPY SATURDAY!

A stalled frontal boundary across southern Ohio has been the focus of rain and pockets of severe storms. The first tornado in Ohio this year, along the Indiana border in Mercer County, will be rated later today by NWS survey teams in both states.

Some clearing this afternoon and temperatures slowly warming into the low 80s will allow for isolated pop-up showers and storms in central Ohio, but not as strong or widespread as yesterday’s activity because of a lack of dynamics.

A wave of low pressure moving in the central Great Lakes will push a weak cold front south this evening, triggering stronger storms in northern Ohio, with some activity sliding southeast into northern portions of central Ohio toward and after sunset, lingering early tonight. Gusty winds and heavy rain may accompany any stronger cells before the activity shifts east overnight.

Expect more sunshine after some morning clouds and isolated showers dissipate Sunday, with more heat and humidity, as temperatures rebound into the mid- to upper 80s. Widely scattered storms will develop later in the day, but coverage will be spotty compared to the more widespread rain recently, so most or all of Father’s Day will be good for outdoor plans.

As low pressure and a cold front approach from the west Monday, numerous showers and storms will erupt, some possibly severe. Pleasantly cool and dry weather will return Tuesday through Thursday like last week’s pattern.

Tropical Storm Claudette

Tropical storm Claudette moved inland this morning over southeastern Louisiana and passed near New Orleans, bringing another wave of torrential rain across the central Gulf Coast states approaching 10 inches, resulting in more flooding. Parts of southern Louisiana have received more than two feet of rain already this spring prior to today. The center of the low will track to near Atlanta and the Southeast Atlantic coast, too far south to impact the weather in the Ohio Valley.

Forecast

Saturday: Periods of sun, warm, sticky, scattered late showers, storms. High 83

Tonight: Scattered showers, storms early, mainly north, mostly cloudy, humid. Low 68

Sunday: Clouds give way to partly sunny skies, isolated storm. High 88

Monday: Showers, storms likely, mostly cloudy. High 86 (71)

Tuesday: Early showers, clearing, much cooler. High 71 (58)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 76 (51)

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 82 (56)

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High 84 (63)

Have a good weekend! -Ben