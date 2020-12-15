Mt. Vernon girl uses Christmas carol to spread mask message

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — Singing Christmas carols is a popular holiday tradition for many kids as they count down to Santa’s arrival.

This year, Henley Caughlan, a second-grader from Mount Vernon, decided to rewrite a classic song with an important message for Ohioans.

Henley loves singing “Christmas is Coming (The Goose is Getting Fat),” so she created a new version with a reminder to wear a mask.

“Christmas is coming and corona’s getting bad/please put a mask in the old man’s hat/If you haven’t got a mask, Hankey doodle doo/If you haven’t got a mask, you really need to,” Henley sang in a video.

She also loves writing her own story books.

“I write, like, stuff that princesses do and I made up this book called Wacky Weaver the beaver,” Henley said. “He whacks with his tail, so that’s why we call him Wacky.”

Now, she can add song lyricist to her list of talents.

When asked about her motivation for the new song, Henley said, “Because Christmas is coming and COVID’s getting bad.”

She came up with the new version of the classic carol while spending time at her Grandma Lucinda’s house.

“She was in the bathtub and she comes running out of the bathtub saying, ‘Mama, Mama, I made up this song,’ and it was so cool so I had to record it,” said Lucinda Miller, Henley’s grandmother.

Her parents, Cory and Jess Caughlan, both work in education, so they could not be prouder of their daughter’s imagination.

“She’s always been very creative and very outgoing, and making up songs, singing, dancing, so that’s just another day in the life of Henley, she’s definitely our character,” said Cory Caughlan, Henley’s father.

Henley and her two sisters barrel race and take part in many sporting events. So, the Caughlans hope her mask message resonates with Ohioans.

“Being able to go to the sporting events and cheering on our community, you know, we’re not able to do any of that right now,” said Jess Caughlan, Henley’s mother.

“Just trying to see the kids live more of a normal, safe type life at this point,” Miller added.

Henley’s creativity is matched only by the size of her heart.

“I want everyone to start wearing masks so they can stay safe,” Henley said.