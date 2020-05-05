Mt. Carmel offers employers guidance for a safe returning to work

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Mt. Carmel Health Partners is offering a lifeline to central Ohio businesses, as the state’s economy reopens. Tuesday, it announced that the Employer Health Services team is launching a COVID-19 Workplace Readiness Program.

“We want to make sure that employers don’t have to figure that all out by themselves. We can provide resources, because it’s what we do,” explained Dr. Daniel Wendorff, the president and chief medical officer of Mt. Carmel Health Partners.

Businesses preparing to transition back to full services welcome the guidance. Michael Pappas, the owner of Tommy’s Diner in Franklinton, is anxiously awaiting a reopening date and guidelines from the state.

“The scary part is the future, you know, when we are let open. What’s that really going to be like? What’s that going to look like? [There’s] just a lot of uncertainty,” Pappas said.

The restaurant has been making 25-30 percent of its typical revenue since it moved to pickup and delivery services only. When it reopens the interior seating to customers, Pappas plans to safely space tables, offer online payments, and designate a one-way entrance and exit to limit person-to-person contact.

The family-owned operation considers itself fortunate to retain a loyal customer base, and Pappas recognizes the importance of incorporating the best safety practices to protect the community and business in the long term. He said the restaurant’s return will be a thorough one.

“I’ll definitely look into that, see what’s out there in case I’m overlooking something,” he said of Mt. Carmel’s Workplace Readiness program.

Dr. Wendorff explained the program will offer both low-cost and free resources for employers. The team of experts can provide consultations, coordinate with vendors for installation of safety equipment or facilitate employee health screenings. Additionally, a new page offers links to official safety recommendations.

“We think it’s very important for our community to get back to business. But we have to get back to business safely,” Dr. Wendorff said.