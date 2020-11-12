Mt. Carmel holds Front Porch salute for hospice veterans

News

by: Kenya Ramirez

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This Veterans Day a lot of in-person events have been canceled in efforts to reduce the COVID-19 numbers, but one local hospital is getting creative as they couldn’t skip in this important day.

Mt. Carmel Hospital decided to opt for a “Front Porch” salute for their hospice veterans. Each volunteer had the chance to visit a couple of veterans and deliver a rose, a coin, and a ‘Thank You’ card right on their front porch.

One of the volunteers, Kevin Reichley says, as a veteran himself, he couldn’t stay home. He says it would be a disservice to his brothers and sisters.

“Every veteran is unique; every veteran has a story of what they’ve experienced and it’s just so interesting what they have to say,” said Reichley.

Other Mount Carmel Volunteers also spent their morning and afternoon paying them the same respect.

Coordinator for Mount Carmel hospice volunteers says this may be the last event they have due to the pandemic.

They’re hoping more people will opt to volunteer next year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

