COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– If you have ever wanted to get down on the turf at Ohio Stadium, this Saturday is your chance while supporting a great cause.

The Ohio State University Department of Athletics will host movie night in the in the Shoe featuring “How to Train your Dragon: The Hidden World.”

Admission is a $5 donation to Pelotonia per person. Parking is free in the lots surrounding Ohio Stadium. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m.

Lights 💡

Camera 🎥

Dragons! 🐉



Join Team Buckeye for Movie Night in #TheShoe this Saturday, June 22! https://t.co/evtu67HZhq | #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/dCpsO4lwh3 — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) June 18, 2019

CLICK HERE for more information.