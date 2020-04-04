Mount Carmel prepares for overflow due to COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A surge of coronavirus cases is expected in Central Ohio and Mount Carmel East is already prepared with its outdoor emergency department. Dr. Adam Heringhaus and his staff were stationed outside Friday afternoon helping patients during its trial run.

“We are anticipating high volumes with really sick patients coming up,” Dr. Heringhaus said.

Tents were set up outside of the emergency department. The tents will be the start of a life-saving plan to keep patients and staff protected from coronavirus.

“They’re going to initially be driving in, they’ll be screened by a nurse in the front, asked basic questions such as their age and the medical issues they have,” Dr. Heringhaus said.

He said if the patient has respiratory problems but doesn’t look critically ill, they must stay isolated in their cars and outside of the hospital’s emergency room.

“By keeping them out the emergency department, we are able to self isolate them and they can be in their own self isolation unit — their cars,” Dr. Heringhaus said.

The way medical staff approaches COVID-19 is always evolving and Dr. Heringhaus expects adjustments in the coming days and weeks.