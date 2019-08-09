Motorist suffers traumatic injuries when tree falls on vehicle in Circleville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorist sustained traumatic injuries after a tree fell on their vehicle during a storm in Circleville.

According to Circleville Police, it happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday on Northridge Road near Nichols Road. Police say the driver suffered traumatic injuries and was flown to a Columbus hospital for treatment.

Witness video of the aftermath shows heavy rain coming down while first responders work to clear the roadway. Police say Northridge Road re-opened approximately one hour after the incident.

There is no update on the condition of the driver. No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools