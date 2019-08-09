Motorist suffers traumatic injuries when tree falls on vehicle in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorist sustained traumatic injuries after a tree fell on their vehicle during a storm in Circleville.

According to Circleville Police, it happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday on Northridge Road near Nichols Road. Police say the driver suffered traumatic injuries and was flown to a Columbus hospital for treatment.

Witness video of the aftermath shows heavy rain coming down while first responders work to clear the roadway. Police say Northridge Road re-opened approximately one hour after the incident.

There is no update on the condition of the driver. No other injuries were reported.