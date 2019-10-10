Motorcyclist killed in south Columbus crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead in south Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 5:41pm, Wednesday, a motorcycle being driven by Matthew Leroy Smith, 35, of Columbus, was traveling eastbound on Williams Road near Speedway Lane, when a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse, being driven by an 18-year-old male, pulled from a private drive onto Williams Road.

Police say the two vehicles collided, ejecting Smith from the motorcycle.

Smith was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police continue to investigate the crash.