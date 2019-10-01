1  of  15
Motorcyclist killed in Madison Co. crash while trying to avoid deer

CANAAN TOWNSHIP, OH (WCMH) — A Plain City man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle while trying to avoid deer in the road.  

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 7:53pm, Monday, Russell T. Clark, 51, was driving a 2018 Harley Davidson Street Glide southbound on Plain City-Georgesville Road, south of Amity Pike, when he swerved trying to avoid deer in the roadway.  

Troopers say Clark lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle.  

Clark was taken to Grant Medical Center where he died from his injuries.  

The crash remains under investigation.  

