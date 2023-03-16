SHELBY, Ohio (WCMH) – A motorcyclist is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Richland County Wednesday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Frederick Plew, 28, of Shelby, was traveling southeast on East Main Street in Shelby, Ohio. His 2009 Honda Shadow motorcycle struck a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, which was heading northbound on Roberts Drive.

Plew, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Equinox, an 84-year-old woman, did not sustain any injuries.

The crash caused the intersection of East Main Street and Roberts Drive to close for approximately three hours.