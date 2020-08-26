Mother, stepfather indicted for murder of 7-year-old son

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two parents were indicted for the murder of their seven-year-old son by the Franklin County Grand Jury on Wednesday afternoon.

The grand jury returned the indictments on Oneida Fabiola Maldonado-Cortez, 24, and Jose Emanuel Santos-Perez, 37.

“This young boy was brutally beaten while in the care of his parents,” prosecutor Ron O’Brien said.

O’Brien announced that both the mother and step-father were indicted for one count of Murder, one count of Felonious Assault, and three counts of Endangering Children for the ongoing abuse of the seven year old and his younger two-year-old brother that occurred between December 1, 2019 through May 23, 2020.

On May 23 at approximately 8:15 p.m., officers and medics were dispatched to a residence in the 2000 block of Azelda Street on a call about a child that may have drowned in the bathtub.

Medics transported the seven-year-old boy to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Maldonado-Cortez and Santos-Perez were previously indicted on June 2, 2020 for the Felonious Assault and Endangering Children counts included in Wednesday’s indictment.

“Upon receiving the Coroner’s report, the seven year old’s death has been ruled a homicide due to complications of multiple blunt force and burn injuries,” O’Brien said.

Arraignment for both defendants is set for Friday, August 28 at 1:00 p.m.