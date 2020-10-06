Mother charged after 5-year-old drowns in east Columbus pool

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Police says Tamisha Jones was indicted with involuntary manslaughter after her child drowned.

The Columbus Division of Police says Kye Allen and his brother left their home after being unattended for an extended amount of time. The two walked in the apartment complex pool area, where Kye drowned near the 5500 block of Herbernia Drive around 7:16 p.m., July 3.

The 24- year-old mother, Tamisha Jones was indicated with four felonies related to child endangerment varying in degrees.

Kye was pronounced dead after succumbing to his injuries at Nationwide Children’s Hospital at 12:44 a.m., July 10.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614- 645-4730.