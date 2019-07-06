MOST WANTED: U.S. Marshals’ top 4 most-wanted fugitives in central Ohio, July 6th 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)- This morning the United States Marshals announced their new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio.

The charges for these four fugitives include aggravated assault, burglary and violating probation. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Devon Ball

Devon Ball is wanted for supervised release violations by the U.S marshals Service. He is a black male who is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds. He also has brown eyes and black hair.

James Fleming

James Fleming is wanted for violating his probation by committing a burglary. He is a white male, 6 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs approximately 270 pounds. He has hazel eyes and black hair.

Alyssa Albert

Alyssa Albert is wanted for obstruction, fleeing/eluding and theft by Delaware county sheriff’s Office. She is a black female 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Darryl Jackson

Darryl Jackson is a wanted for aggravated assault and robbery by the Springfield police department. He is a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair