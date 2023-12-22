COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Over the past year, NBC4 has not only told you what’s happening locally on-air, but we’ve also brought you the latest updates and news on NBC4I.com.

Starting in January, one of our most clicked stories online was when Dollar General stores across Ohio temporarily shut down amid an overcharging lawsuit from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Yost wrote on social media the stores were shut down to re-tag all their shelf prices.

Yost’s lawsuit preceding the store closures focused on what he called “deceptive pricing practices” at Dollar General.

His office accused the company’s stores of listing items at a certain price on shelves, but sometimes charging more or double at the register. Dollar general eventually agreed to a $1 million settlement. Yost announced that $750,000 of that would be given to food banks across Ohio.

In February, Ohio State received the largest donation in its history. Alum Ratmir Timashev donated $110 million for a new center for software and marketing at OSU. The center will serve as a start-up accelerator where students and faculty will receive support and guidance in entrepreneurial endeavors.

In July, another top story on NBC4i.com was a Powell plastic surgeon with a once-viral TikTok page who was stripped of her medical license.

The Ohio Medical Board permanently revoked the licensure of Dr. Katharine Grawe, known as Doctor Roxy on TikTok, after she botched the surgeries of three patients, according to disciplinary records with the board. She was issued a $4,500 fine for failing to meet the standard of care. Grawe can no longer practice medicine in the state of Ohio.

Another big night on NBC4i.com was the Nov. 7 election where voters decided on races including Issue 1, the constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion, and Issue 2 which allowed those 21 and older to smoke, possess and grow marijuana in Ohio.

Issue 1 passed with more than 56% of votes, while Issue 2 passed with 57% of support, becoming one of 24 states legalizing recreational marijuana.

Other stories that received many clicks included the top concerts of the year, luxury homes for sale and some of the best places to eat across central Ohio.