More than 70 inmates earn degrees, certificates at Oklahoma prison

HOMINY, OK (NBC) — It was not a typical day for several inmates at a prison in northeast Oklahoma.

A college commencement was held Tuesday at the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy.

The ceremony was held at the prison’s chapel, and was packed with the graduating class and their families.



More than 70 inmates walked the line in their caps and gowns. Thirteen of them earned their Associate’s Degree and 59 earned certificates in different fields such as Business and Landscape.



Some graduated from Tulsa Community College and others from Langston University.

One of the speakers at the ceremony was U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy Devos, who’s behind the “Second Chance Pell Grant” pilot program that helped the graduates with federal money to study.