More than 311,000 outstanding ballots could still be counted in Ohio

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 03: ‘I Voted’ stickers lay scattered on a table at a polling station in the King Arts Complex on November 3, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s Election Night results have been tallied and announced, but votes could be counted for several more weeks.

According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office, there are 311,519 outstanding absentee and provisional ballots in Ohio. The figure includes absentee ballots requested but not yet returned and provisional ballots cast during early in-person and Election Day voting.

“We can’t really be certain of the actual totals yet,” explained Dr. Suzanne Marilley, associate professor of political science at Capital University.

Approved provisional ballots and absentee ballots postmarked by November 2nd and received by November 13th will be added to the totals during an official canvas period. Dr. Marilley explained the effects of the additional votes will likely be minimal.

“They will make only a negligible change in the percentage,” she said. “Even if all of [the votes] went for Biden, Trump would still win Ohio.”

Though there are not enough outstanding ballots to upend the presidential race in Ohio, they could make a difference in local races and measures hinging on just several votes.

“That’s where it really does matter,” Dr. Marilley said.

The number of outstanding ballots was a statistic added to the Secretary of State’s website for the first time in 2020. Frank LaRose explained it was meant to provide a more complete picture of the unofficial results in a year when a record-breaking number of voters planned to vote early in-person or absentee by mail because of the COVID-19 health crisis.

Many early voters were casting their ballots early in-person or absentee by mail for the first time. Some speculate the experience could influence more voters to use the method in future elections.

“I think I voted as a more informed voter by voting absentee, speaking for myself,” Dr. Marilley said. “But I guess [we’ll] wait and see. People might feel torn and feel, once the pandemic is over, ‘Oh I can vote and I can vote with my neighbors.’”

Boards of Elections have until November 18th to conduct an official canvas of results. The Secretary of State’s Office must certify the results between November 18th and November 24th.