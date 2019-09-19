More than 1,000 without power in Westerville

News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 1,000 people are currently without power in Westerville.

According to Westerville Electric, the outage began around 10 p.m. Wednesday, affecting approximately 1,200 people. Representatives say a breaker is open at a substation causing the outage.

Crews and engineers are currently working to restore power. Westerville Electric did not give an estimated time for when customers could expect electricity again.

If you’re currently experiencing an outage in Westerville, call Westerville Electric at 614-901-6700 to report it.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools