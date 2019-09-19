More than 1,000 without power in Westerville

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 1,000 people are currently without power in Westerville.

According to Westerville Electric, the outage began around 10 p.m. Wednesday, affecting approximately 1,200 people. Representatives say a breaker is open at a substation causing the outage.

Crews and engineers are currently working to restore power. Westerville Electric did not give an estimated time for when customers could expect electricity again.

If you’re currently experiencing an outage in Westerville, call Westerville Electric at 614-901-6700 to report it.