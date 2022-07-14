Generally drier weather is expected the rest of the week, as high pressure moves across the region. An isolated shower could pop toward evening in central Ohio with lingering moisture (humidity). Afternoon readings will top out in the low 80s.

After a nice day on Friday, a series of disturbances will bring increasing opportunities for scattered showers and storms beginning early Saturday, then more likely Sunday continuing into next week. Highs will stay in the low to mid-80s, with more cloud cover and off and on showers.

Forecast

Thursday: Partly sunny, isolated evening shower. High 83

Tonight: Clearing, light fog. Low 59

Friday: Mostly sunny, few clouds. High 84

Saturday: Early showers, some sun. High 86 (64)

Sunday: Scattered showers, storms, mostly cloudy. High 83 (67)

Monday: Showers, storms, muggy. High 83 (69)

Tuesday: Isolated storm, partly sunny. High 87 (70)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, sticky, pop-ups. High 89 (70)