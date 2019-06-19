Safety procedures added to prevent another tornado shelter failure at Delaware State Park

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH)– More keys to the tornado shelter at Delaware State Park will be handed out, among other things, to prevent another failure that left dozens of people outside during a tornado warning Saturday night.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ contractor 2K General, who operates the shelter, says they are confident a resolution has been implemented to ensure the system will work properly going forward. 

ODNR also said to ensure no repeat of the incident, park staff will implement additional back-up procedures:

  1. Keys will be issued to a number of permanent employees and personnel in the park. 
  2. Park staff will be present during the Wednesday tornado siren test(s) to ensure the doors continue to operate correctly.

