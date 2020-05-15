More job cuts coming at Ohio University

FILE – This June 12, 2006 file photo shows a gate with a historic marker on the Ohio University campus in Athens, Ohio. In October 2019, the university announced the blanket suspension of 15 fraternities in response to a hazing investigation on campus. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana, File)

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University President Duane Nellis announced more job cuts Friday afternoon. Nellis said the university issued non-renewal notices to 53 instructional faculty members while abolishing 149 positions held by administrators.

This move comes two weeks after Ohio University eliminated 140 positions while leaving an additional 49.25 jobs vacant.

“I regret the real and deep impact today’s difficult actions will have on them and their families,” Nellis said in a statement. “A lack of available work, reduced demand for certain programs and services, and necessary restructuring to improve operational efficiencies led to the choices that were made.”

Nellis said University expects to rehire 55 administrators into new positions.

Nellis’ statement also read in part:

We will do all we can to support our employees who are impacted by these difficult decisions. This support extends to the 140 employees in our American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) bargaining unit who were notified on May 1 that their position would be eliminated on June 1. We have partnered with an external organization to provide transition support to any faculty or staff member affected by these or future notifications. Our partner has experience working with professionals in both academic and administrative fields and will help impacted employees with support such as strengthening their resume or CV, developing career marketing plans, and connecting with recruiters. Duane Nellis, Ohio University President

OU is also introducing a tiered furlough struture based on employee wages.

Nellis said he authorized an executive policy committee, led by Provost Elizabeth Sayrs, to develop an interim furlough policy to allow for this tiering. The university will institute the furlough next fiscal year, which begins on July 1, 2020. This action will save the university approximately $13 million.

This measure will be applied to all administrative, faculty and classified non bargaining employees as follows:

Employees who are at the minimum of the pay scale for their job classification or at the minimum Fair Labor Standards Act salary threshold will be exempt from the wage reduction. The furlough will include seven mandatory days that will extend the University’s closure periods for Thanksgiving and winter break. Employees may take the remainder of their furlough days at their discretion with approval from their supervisor.

The following salary reductions will also take place:

15% reduction for President Nellis

15% reduction for Provost Sayrs

10% or more reduction for members of President’s Council and Deans Council

10% reduction for many Vice Presidents, Deans and Athletic Director Julie Cromer

10% reduction for head football coach Frank Solich and head men’s basketball coach Jeff Boals

“Today’s actions were far-reaching, but I want to be upfront they will not be our final steps as we move toward the beginning of FY21,” Nellis said. “Some colleges and divisions are continuing to work through reorganization plans that required additional time and study to ensure the right decisions are made for the future of the University.”

Nellis ended his message to the Ohio University community with the following: