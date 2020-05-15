More job cuts coming at Ohio University

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University President Duane Nellis announced more job cuts Friday afternoon. Nellis said the university issued non-renewal notices to 53 instructional faculty members while abolishing 149 positions held by administrators.
This move comes two weeks after Ohio University eliminated 140 positions while leaving an additional 49.25 jobs vacant.
“I regret the real and deep impact today’s difficult actions will have on them and their families,” Nellis said in a statement. “A lack of available work, reduced demand for certain programs and services, and necessary restructuring to improve operational efficiencies led to the choices that were made.”
Nellis said University expects to rehire 55 administrators into new positions.
Nellis’ statement also read in part:
We will do all we can to support our employees who are impacted by these difficult decisions. This support extends to the 140 employees in our American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) bargaining unit who were notified on May 1 that their position would be eliminated on June 1.
We have partnered with an external organization to provide transition support to any faculty or staff member affected by these or future notifications. Our partner has experience working with professionals in both academic and administrative fields and will help impacted employees with support such as strengthening their resume or CV, developing career marketing plans, and connecting with recruiters.Duane Nellis, Ohio University President
OU is also introducing a tiered furlough struture based on employee wages.
Nellis said he authorized an executive policy committee, led by Provost Elizabeth Sayrs, to develop an interim furlough policy to allow for this tiering. The university will institute the furlough next fiscal year, which begins on July 1, 2020. This action will save the university approximately $13 million.
This measure will be applied to all administrative, faculty and classified non bargaining employees as follows:
Employees who are at the minimum of the pay scale for their job classification or at the minimum Fair Labor Standards Act salary threshold will be exempt from the wage reduction. The furlough will include seven mandatory days that will extend the University’s closure periods for Thanksgiving and winter break. Employees may take the remainder of their furlough days at their discretion with approval from their supervisor.
The following salary reductions will also take place:
- 15% reduction for President Nellis
- 15% reduction for Provost Sayrs
- 10% or more reduction for members of President’s Council and Deans Council
- 10% reduction for many Vice Presidents, Deans and Athletic Director Julie Cromer
- 10% reduction for head football coach Frank Solich and head men’s basketball coach Jeff Boals
“Today’s actions were far-reaching, but I want to be upfront they will not be our final steps as we move toward the beginning of FY21,” Nellis said. “Some colleges and divisions are continuing to work through reorganization plans that required additional time and study to ensure the right decisions are made for the future of the University.”
Nellis ended his message to the Ohio University community with the following:
I recognize the weight of the decisions I share this evening on the entirety of our community. Today was a difficult day for our colleagues who received notifications. Admittedly, it is an emotional day for us all. This simply is a very painful time during an unprecedented moment in our history as a community, a state, and a nation.
However, as we continue to face difficult decisions, we have every reason to be hopeful for the future of Ohio University. Our University has weathered crises and storms in our 216-year history and become stronger, evermore ready to realize our mission, while increasing the value of an Ohio University experience for students. And we will do so now as we harness that unwavering strength and spirit to respond to the challenges before us.
My heart is with you all and I share my appreciation for you as we carry forward during this unprecedented chapter in our University’s history.Duane Nellis, Ohio University President