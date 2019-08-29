More drivers expected to hit the road Labor Day weekend

It’s the last travel holiday of the summer and ODOT is expecting an increase in traffic on the road with most of it on Friday.

AAA reports an 8% growth in Ohio tour bookings this Labor Day and adds it’s top five in destination states.

Some Ohio drivers, like Paula Taliaferro, are happy because of the gas prices.

“This year we’re going to take the pickup truck because gas is lower,” said Taliaferro. “So, we’re not going to take out little car.”

The average price of gas here in Ohio is 20 cents less this Labor Day weekend than it was last year’s, according to AAA.

“I mean, I’m happy,” said Taliaferro. “I don’t know if I’m surprised. I’m just happy. I take it for what it is, and it’s low and it’s good.”

She claimed she is going to take full advantage of the low gas prices in Ohio, as she goes to visit her in-laws in North Carolina.

“We always go on Labor Day.”

She won’t be alone on the roads either.

ODOT expects to see a 10 percent increase in traffic volume this holiday weekend.

That means more people will pump gas in their cars and more money will be collected from the increased gas tax that went into effect July 1.

“Every city, village, township in the state of Ohio all benefit from the state motor fuel tax,” said Matt Bruning of ODOT. “So, all of those folks obviously will benefit from more people filling up with gas this weekend.”

Bruning explained how ODOT staff members will keep a close eye on the road, by monitoring traffic camera around the state, then alerting drivers to potential problems.

“We always want to alert the public to something that’s impacting a lane of travel or because it’s just slowing up traffic because it’s on the shoulder,” said Bruning.

He added they will try to clear some of the orange barrels from the road, but still warns drivers to be careful because there will still be some lane restrictions around.

“We’ll try to pull up as many barrels as possible as well in our construction zones,” said Bruning. “We have ongoing construction but we will try to suspend as much as we can, but where we can’t we really just need people to pay extra attention.”

As for Taliferro, she hopes to avoid any major traffic headaches.

“We always leave in the morning,” said Taliaferro. “So we hit West Virginia before it gets too crowded.”

Labor Day is number six on the most traveled holidays here in Ohio.