More and more passengers taking flights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The number of passengers taking to the sky is on the rise.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, 1,407,233 passengers passed through security checkpoints, on Thursday. This marked the eighth consecutive day that that figure has topped 1 million. The last time the TSA recorded eight straight days of screening more than 1-million passengers was in March of 2020.

In Columbus, airport officials say they are also seeing an uptick in passengers, especially this month due to spring break.

“We are starting to see an increase in activity from spring break travel,” said Sarah McQuaide, from the Columbus Regional Airport Authority. “The start of the spring break travel season went into affect in early March and our latest available data is showing that combined, between March 4 and 14, our two passenger airports CMH and LCK — John Glenn International and Rickenbacker passenger terminal — both airports saw a combined average of 6,100 passengers departing daily.”

Dr. Andrew Schamess, from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, said he is not surprised to hear of more people traveling, but he is concerned about the possibility of them spreading COVID-19.

“We may be turning the corner and winning the battle, but we’re not there yet,” he said.

Schamess urges those who do travel to be fully vaccinated before going on their trips. He recommends they continue wearing their masks and practice social distancing. He also suggests they be tested for COVID-19 before and after their trips.

“Even you’ve been vaccinated, you should be tested,” he said. “Remember, you can still be a carrier even if you’ve been vaccinated so it doesn’t mean don’t test.”

The CRAA has put a number of safety measures in place, over the last several months. For more information on those, click here.