MONICA’S FITNESS MONDAYS: 5 components of fitness and push-ups

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — We have been going strong with #nbc4iFIT for over a month now.

Instead of waiting for January 1st and a New Year’s Resolution that is almost always broken I am on fitness journey through the holidays and I’m bringing you with me.

Thanksgiving can be a real problem for those trying to lose weight or even just maintain their current weight.

So we are starting your Monday Motivation off with the 5 components of fitness from my trainer Billy Moritz and one of the most effective full-body exercises, the push-up.

Now might be a great time to review our previous videos, too.

Put them together for a full workout that can be done in the comfort of your own home. Billy suggests 3 reps of 15 each to get started.

Week One – “Getting started” and exercises you can do with your own body weight or resistance bands

Week Two – Nutrition and the dreaded Walk Out

Week Three – Finding the right trainer or workout partner for you and the Grasshopper

Week Four- Getting past the fitness plateau and the Burpee

Thank you to everyone who participated in our Facebook live Q&A, you can watch the full session here at nbc4i.com

Remember to check in here each Monday as well as the nbc4 Facebook and Instagram pages for updates and tips.