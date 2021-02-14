More Ohioans eligible for vaccination Monday, must prove certain medical conditions to qualify

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Starting Monday, more Ohioans will be eligible for the state’s limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

The newly-eligible group includes people of all ages with certain medical conditions that place them at higher risk for a severe COVID-19 infection.

Qualifying conditions for vaccination:

Sickle cell anemia

Muscular dystrophy

Cystic fibrosis

Severe Type 1 diabetes or asthma that has required hospitalization in the past year

People in this group must be able to verify to vaccine providers that they qualify to receive the vaccine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ohio is set to receive 10,000 more doses of covid-19 vaccines this week than the previous week.