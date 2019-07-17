Mom wants to bring toddler’s missing ‘military daddy doll’ back home

SPRINGBORO, Ohio — A Warren County mother is asking for help in her search for her daughter’s “daddy doll,” a military stuffed doll with her dad’s military picture inside.

Jessica Osborne posted on Facebook Tuesday asking for help and if anyone has seen the doll.

Osborne said her family is from Springboro, but she was visiting the Lebanon area when the doll disappeared.

She said it could have been left at LaRosas, Dairy Queen on Columbus Avenue and in the neighborhood near Bunnel Hill and Five Points.

Osborne said her daughter is devastated as she usually uses the doll when her dad is in training and isn’t able to see or talk with her.

Osborne said the missing doll is not the doll in the attached picture and doesn’t have dog tags or logos on the legs.