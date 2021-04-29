Mom Boss: Finding balance in work and family life

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–One of the biggest challenges for most parents is finding balance, so who better to start with than Alissa Rodgers, founder of GoYoga and mother of three. Balance is her business and that doesn’t necessarily make it any easier to juggle ten locations and the schedules of her three boys (ages 8, 12, and 16) while somehow still finding time for herself.

So how does she do it? By giving herself grace.

“And you just do the best you can. You learn from what doesn’t go well and you move forward,” said Rodgers. “I would say the hardest thing is not beating yourself up over every little thing. You just hope that you do enough right so that you don’t royally mess the kids up. And know that you’re not going to be perfect and you’re not going to be all the things we can’t be.”

Rodgers also works to help her kids find balance and have an attitude of gratitude. Each morning, she asks two questions on the way to school. What are you grateful for and how are you going to be great today?

To hear more from Rodgers about balancing her business and being a mom, watch our story and for her mom’s tricks, advice on not losing yourself in the day to day and surprising take on the pandemic.