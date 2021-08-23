Mississippi ordering those with COVID to isolate or face up to 5 years in prison

MISSISSIPPI (WJW) — Those who contract COVID-19 in Mississippi are being asked to either isolate at home for 10 days or more or otherwise face a prison sentence of up to five years.

The new order was issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday as cases continue to mount in the state.

Since coronavirus can be life-threatening, those who don’t comply with the alert could also potentially face a $5,000 fine along with prison time.

Mississippi is one of the least vaccinated states in the country, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting that only about 38% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

The order went into effect on Friday.

Read the full order below:

